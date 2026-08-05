Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Idle Wednesday

Guerrero is not in the lineup for Wednesday's matchup against Houston.

Guerrero is a combined 0-for-7 with a walk and two strikeouts through the first two games of the series, and he will sit out of the series finale Wednesday. The first baseman appeared to be uncomfortable after running out a groundball Tuesday, but manager John Schneider said after the game Guerrero was "just tight, tired" and that it was "nothing major," per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. Kazuma Okamoto will man first base and bat second for Toronto.