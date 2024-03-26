Guerrero is expected to open the season batting second for the Blue Jays, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
The overwhelming majority of Vlad Jr.'s starts last season came from the third (110) or fourth (36) spots in the Jays' batting order, but manager John Schneider basically confirmed Tuesday that he planned to slide Guerrero up to the two hole in between George Springer and Bo Bichette. Justin Turner will follow them in the cleanup spot.
