Guerrero went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, two additional runs scored and two walks in Saturday's win over the Orioles.

Guerrero blasted his league-leading 26th homer of the campaign in the third inning off Keegan Akin. The star slugger has launched 10 of his 26 long balls this month and is hitting an impressive .376 across 85 at-bats during June. The Blue Jays' 22-year-old slugger has homered in three straight games and four of his past seven as part of a seven-game hitting streak. Also, his 26th homer marked the second most through 75 games in the history of the franchise.