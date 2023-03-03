Blue Jays manager John Schneider was optimistic that Guerrero (knee) will be fine after leaving Friday's game during the second inning, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Guerrero will be evaluated by the club Saturday, but they do not plan on running an MRI. The 23-year-old slugger will leave Blue Jays camp for the World Baseball Classic on Sunday.
