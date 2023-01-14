Guerrero signed a one-year, $14.5 million contract with the Blue Jays on Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
The deal means Guerrero and the Blue Jays will avoid arbitration. He finished the 2022 season with 32 home runs, 97 RBI, and a career-high eight stolen bases across 160 games. The 23-year-old also hit .274 from the plate. He again proved durable, as he has missed just three games over the previous two seasons.
