Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Absent from Sunday's lineup
Guerrero is not in Sunday's lineup against the Yankees.
Guerrero will take a seat for the first since Sept. 15. He's in the midst of a six-game hitting streak, four of which have been multi-hit efforts. Brandon Drury will draw the start at third base and bat eighth in his place.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Hits 15th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: In Thursday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Exits with rib injury•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Day off Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Drives in three•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Not starting Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...