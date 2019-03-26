Guerrero is ahead of schedule in his recovery from an oblique strain, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Guerrero has gotten back to hitting in a batting cage but isn't yet ready to take the field. When he gets back to game action, he'll head straight to Buffalo rather than a rehab assignment at a lower level, potentially indicating that the Blue Jays don't want him to spend much longer in the minors before calling him up.