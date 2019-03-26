Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Ahead of schedule in recovery
Guerrero is ahead of schedule in his recovery from an oblique strain, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Guerrero has gotten back to hitting in a batting cage but isn't yet ready to take the field. When he gets back to game action, he'll head straight to Buffalo rather than a rehab assignment at a lower level, potentially indicating that the Blue Jays don't want him to spend much longer in the minors before calling him up.
