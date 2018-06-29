Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Ahead of schedule
Guerrero (strained patella tendon) is "doing great" in his rehab and is ahead of schedule by a day or two, according to general manager Ross Atkins, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
He last played on June 6 and was set to miss at least four weeks, so it sounds like he could return in early July if this timetable is accurate. Once healthy, Guerrero will likely be promoted to Triple-A in relatively short order, but this injury severely hurts his chances of reaching the majors this season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Out four weeks with strained kneecap•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Hits DL with leg injury•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Still being evaluated•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Exits Wednesday with leg injury•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Cleared to play•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Exits minor-league game with injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Chris Davis figuring it out?
Is Chris Davis starting to turn his season around? Heath Cummings offers up five deeper-league...
-
Can we really trust Jesus Aguilar?
Jesus Aguilar has been revelation for the Brewers this year, whether they know it or not. Scott...