Guerrero (strained patella tendon) is "doing great" in his rehab and is ahead of schedule by a day or two, according to general manager Ross Atkins, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

He last played on June 6 and was set to miss at least four weeks, so it sounds like he could return in early July if this timetable is accurate. Once healthy, Guerrero will likely be promoted to Triple-A in relatively short order, but this injury severely hurts his chances of reaching the majors this season.