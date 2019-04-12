Guerrero's arrival in the big leagues is not mere days away according to general manager Ross Atkins, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Guerrero has recovered from his oblique strain and is hitting well in the minors. He could have been called up Friday, as the Blue Jays have already secured an extra year of team control. It's possible that in a season in which the Blue Jays are not expected to compete for a playoff spot the team will elect to maximize the believability that Guerrero is truly "working on his defense" rather than maximizing his number of big-league at-bats.