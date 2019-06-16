Guerrero (hand) will serve as the Blue Jays' designated hitter and will bat second Sunday against the Astros, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Guerrero missed just one game due to the bruised left hand, which he sustained when he was hit by a pitch in Friday's series opener. The Blue Jays will ease him back into action by limiting to a non-defensive role, but the rookie will likely reprise his normal duties at third base within the next few days.