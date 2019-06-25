Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Bangs out three hits
Guerrero went 3-for-5 withe a double, a run scored and an RBI in Monday's loss to the Yankees.
The rookie is now hitting a solid .292 over his last 12 games, although he's not supplying the power that was expected of him (.375 SLG during that stretch). Guerrero's .255/.322/.420 so far in the majors is well below his minor-league performance, but things should click for him sooner or later.
