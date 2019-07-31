Guerrero went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and five RBI to help the Blue Jays to a 9-2 victory over the Royals on Tuesday.

The talented rookie has been on an RBI binge, as he's now driven in 12 runs over his last four games after knocking in five of Toronto's nine runs in this contest. He got off to a slow start to his big-league career, but his hot hitting of late has boosted his slash line up to .261/.337/.430 to go along with 11 home runs and 43 RBI across 326 plate appearances.