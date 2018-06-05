Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Cleared to play
Guerrero (leg) is in the lineup Tuesday for Double-A New Hampshire, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports
Guerrero exited the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader after an awkward play at first base, but he appears to be just fine. He'll look to continue tearing it up at Double-A, as he's hitting an outstanding .409 with 11 home runs and 54 RBI through 51 games. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported earlier Tuesday that the Blue Jays are considering promoting Guerrero to Triple-A within the next month.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Exits minor-league game with injury•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Hits walkoff blast in 4-for-4 effort•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Third straight multi-hit effort Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Homers twice for Double-A club•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Maintaining dominant form at Double-A•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Three-hit night for New Hampshire•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start