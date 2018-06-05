Guerrero (leg) is in the lineup Tuesday for Double-A New Hampshire, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports

Guerrero exited the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader after an awkward play at first base, but he appears to be just fine. He'll look to continue tearing it up at Double-A, as he's hitting an outstanding .409 with 11 home runs and 54 RBI through 51 games. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported earlier Tuesday that the Blue Jays are considering promoting Guerrero to Triple-A within the next month.