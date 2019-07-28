Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Clubs clutch three-run homer
Guerrero went 2-for-6 with a three-run home run, a double and two runs scored in Saturday's 10-9 win over the Rays.
Guerrero came up huge in the ninth inning, bashing a three-run round tripper to left-center to cut the Tampa lead to 9-8. The 20-year-old is 11-for-29 over his last eight games and is slashing .253/.331/.415 with 10 homers through his first 75 major-league games.
