Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Clubs fifth homer
Guerrero went 2-for-6 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Red Sox.
His fourth-inning blast off Rick Porcello -- a 424-foot rocket to center field -- got the Jays on the board. Guerrero is living up to the hype, slashing an eye-popping .368/.442/.789 over his last 10 games with all five of his big-league homers and 10 RBI.
