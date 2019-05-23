Guerrero went 2-for-6 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Red Sox.

His fourth-inning blast off Rick Porcello -- a 424-foot rocket to center field -- got the Jays on the board. Guerrero is living up to the hype, slashing an eye-popping .368/.442/.789 over his last 10 games with all five of his big-league homers and 10 RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories