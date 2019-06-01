Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Clubs sixth homer
Guerrero went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double and a solo home run in Friday's 13-6 loss to the Rockies.
The 20-year-old's first visit to Coors Field paid immediate dividends, as he launched his sixth homer of the year in the eighth inning. Guerrero is still struggling to get rolling in the majors -- he has two three-hit performances in his last eight games but has gone 1-for-21 in the other six contests, leaving him with a .248/.322/.459 overall slash line.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Gets day off•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Three hits in rout•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Clubs fifth homer•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Sitting for day game•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Slugs clutch home run•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Gets help for third homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...