Guerrero went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double and a solo home run in Friday's 13-6 loss to the Rockies.

The 20-year-old's first visit to Coors Field paid immediate dividends, as he launched his sixth homer of the year in the eighth inning. Guerrero is still struggling to get rolling in the majors -- he has two three-hit performances in his last eight games but has gone 1-for-21 in the other six contests, leaving him with a .248/.322/.459 overall slash line.