Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Collects hit to begin rehab stint
Guerrero (oblique) got the start at third base and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in High-A Dunedin's season opener Thursday.
And we're off. The top prospect in baseball doesn't have a clear timetable yet for how long he'll be spending in the Florida State League before a bump up to Triple-A Buffalo, and then eventually the big-league roster, but if he avoids aggravating his oblique strain, Guerrero's stay in the minors will likely only last until he shows he has his timing down at the plate. The first date to keep an eye on could be April 12, when the Jays begin a three-game series at home against the Rays.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Will begin rehab at High-A•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Hitting in extended spring games•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Promotion won't be delayed•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Will be reevaluated next week•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Ahead of schedule in recovery•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Reassigned to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...
-
Waivers: How perfect is Max Fried?
Max Fried and Spencer Turnbull top the day's pitching standouts while the Braves' closer picture...
-
Panic about Chris Sale?
With another concerning start under his belt, is it still an overreaction to be worried about...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Are They Good?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and tries to sort out which...