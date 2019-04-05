Guerrero (oblique) got the start at third base and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in High-A Dunedin's season opener Thursday.

And we're off. The top prospect in baseball doesn't have a clear timetable yet for how long he'll be spending in the Florida State League before a bump up to Triple-A Buffalo, and then eventually the big-league roster, but if he avoids aggravating his oblique strain, Guerrero's stay in the minors will likely only last until he shows he has his timing down at the plate. The first date to keep an eye on could be April 12, when the Jays begin a three-game series at home against the Rays.