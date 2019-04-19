Guerrero may not debut Tuesday against Giants, Scott Mitchell reports.

Mitchell reports that there is only a "one percent chance" of Guerrero getting called up that day unless the Blue Jays suffer an injury over the weekend. That contradicts reports from earlier in the day, which suggested that Tuesday would be Guerrero's debut. Speculation about the young third baseman's arrival will continue until his debut date is confirmed by the Blue Jays.

