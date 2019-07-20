Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Crosses plate three times in rout
Guerrero went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI in Friday's 12-1 win over the Tigers.
It's his first multi-hit performance since the All-Star break. Guerrero isn't living up to the massive hype that accompanied him to the majors, but the 20-year-old is still offering glimpses of his upside despite a tepid .245/.322/.391 slash line.
