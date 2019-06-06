Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Crushes clutch three-run homer
Guerrero went 2-for-4 with three runs scored, a three run home run and a walk in Wednesday's 11-7 win over the Yankees.
Guerrero came up huge in the eighth inning, clubbing a 434-foot, three-run home run into center field to give the Blue Jays a 9-7 lead. The 20-year-old is slashing .256/.326/.472 with seven home runs through his first 33 major-league games.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Clubs sixth homer•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Gets day off•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Three hits in rout•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Clubs fifth homer•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Sitting for day game•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Slugs clutch home run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...