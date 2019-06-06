Guerrero went 2-for-4 with three runs scored, a three run home run and a walk in Wednesday's 11-7 win over the Yankees.

Guerrero came up huge in the eighth inning, clubbing a 434-foot, three-run home run into center field to give the Blue Jays a 9-7 lead. The 20-year-old is slashing .256/.326/.472 with seven home runs through his first 33 major-league games.