Guerrero went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Giants.

The 20-year-old struggled through his first 20 games in the majors but finally went yard Tuesday, absolutely pulverizing a first-inning fastball from Nick Vincent and a sixth-inning changeup from Reyes Moronta -- with the two blasts traveling a combined 889 feet. Guerrero raised his slash line to .235/.328/.392 with the performance, and his numbers could climb rapidly now that he's finding his stroke again.