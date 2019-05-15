Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Crushes first two MLB homers
Guerrero went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Giants.
The 20-year-old struggled through his first 20 games in the majors but finally went yard Tuesday, absolutely pulverizing a first-inning fastball from Nick Vincent and a sixth-inning changeup from Reyes Moronta -- with the two blasts traveling a combined 889 feet. Guerrero raised his slash line to .235/.328/.392 with the performance, and his numbers could climb rapidly now that he's finding his stroke again.
