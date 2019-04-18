Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Crushes homer for Buffalo
Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored for Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.
The blast actually left the ballpark completely, landing in a parking lot beyond the left-field bleachers of Pawtucket's McCoy Stadium with an exit velocity of 107 mph, according to Jessica Camerato of MLB.com. Guerrero is slashing .412/.500/.824 through 20 plate appearances for Buffalo with a double, two homers and a 3:0 BB:K, and at least at the plate he clearly has nothing left to learn in the minors.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Three more hits at Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Will be up sooner than later•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Arrival not imminent•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Crushes homer in return to Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Headed to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Workload ramping up•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Changes: Five you need to know
Looking for early-season breakouts you can trust? Aaron Sauceda dives into changes five pitchers...
-
Prospects: Soroka up, Pivetta down
As the Vladimir Guerrero wait continues, another of Scott White's five to stash is poised to...
-
Waiver Wire: Montas looks for real
Frankie Montas shows again Wednesday night that his new splitter has raised his profile as...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...