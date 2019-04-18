Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored for Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.

The blast actually left the ballpark completely, landing in a parking lot beyond the left-field bleachers of Pawtucket's McCoy Stadium with an exit velocity of 107 mph, according to Jessica Camerato of MLB.com. Guerrero is slashing .412/.500/.824 through 20 plate appearances for Buffalo with a double, two homers and a 3:0 BB:K, and at least at the plate he clearly has nothing left to learn in the minors.