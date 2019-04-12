Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Crushes homer in return to Buffalo
Guerrero (oblique) went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, two runs scored, four RBI and a stolen base for Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.
Baseball's top prospect could hardly have done more to convince the Jays that he's fully recovered from the oblique strain that cut short his spring. Guerrero's big-league debut seems like it will happen in a matter of days.
