Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's win over Seattle.

Guerrero launched a two-run homer in the third inning to give his club a 5-2 lead, and Toronto never looked back. The 20-year-old slugger's last home run dated back to Aug. 1 entering the day, so perhaps Friday night's performance is a sign that he's found his power stroke once again. After crushing six homers in the month of May, he's left the yard just eight times since.

