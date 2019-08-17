Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Delivers 14th long ball of 2019
Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's win over Seattle.
Guerrero launched a two-run homer in the third inning to give his club a 5-2 lead, and Toronto never looked back. The 20-year-old slugger's last home run dated back to Aug. 1 entering the day, so perhaps Friday night's performance is a sign that he's found his power stroke once again. After crushing six homers in the month of May, he's left the yard just eight times since.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Out of action Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Resting for afternoon game•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Goes deep twice in victory•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Getting day off•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Blasts grand slam Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Turns in big performance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...