Guerrero's MRI revealed inflammation in his left knee, but the rookie downplayed the injury Sunday as "nothing major," Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Guerrero will sit out Sunday's series finale against the Mariners but expects to avoid a stint on the injured list and return to the Toronto lineup "very soon," per Mitchell. The news comes as welcome relief for the Blue Jays, who may have been bracing for a worse outcome after the prized 20-year-old was sent in for tests after exiting Saturday's game. Toronto will have an open date in the schedule Monday, leaving Tuesday's series opener in Los Angeles against the Dodgers as Guerrero's next opportunity to play.