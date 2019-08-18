Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Diagnosed with knee inflammation
Guerrero's MRI revealed inflammation in his left knee, but the rookie downplayed the injury Sunday as "nothing major," Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Guerrero will sit out Sunday's series finale against the Mariners but expects to avoid a stint on the injured list and return to the Toronto lineup "very soon," per Mitchell. The news comes as welcome relief for the Blue Jays, who may have been bracing for a worse outcome after the prized 20-year-old was sent in for tests after exiting Saturday's game. Toronto will have an open date in the schedule Monday, leaving Tuesday's series opener in Los Angeles against the Dodgers as Guerrero's next opportunity to play.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Will have MRI on knee•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Exits early Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Delivers 14th long ball of 2019•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Out of action Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Resting for afternoon game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...