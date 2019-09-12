Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Drives in three
Guerrero went 1-for-3 with three RBI on Wednesday against the the Red Sox.
Despite not recording an extra-base hit, Guerrero turned in a productive outing by roping a two-run single to left field in the fifth inning. It was his first multi-RBI performance since Aug. 16, though Guerrero has not gone yard since Aug. 22. Even given that lack of productivity, he's still managed a .274/.347/.452 line across 458 plate appearances in his age-20 season.
