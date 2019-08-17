Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Exits early Saturday
Guerrero exited Saturday's game against the Mariners at the top of the third inning with an undisclosed injury, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Brandon Drury replaced him at third base. It is unclear what the reason was for his removal, but it was likely some sort of injury.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Delivers 14th long ball of 2019•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Out of action Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Resting for afternoon game•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Goes deep twice in victory•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Getting day off•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Blasts grand slam Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...