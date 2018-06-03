Guerrero left Saturday's game with Double-A New Hampshire in the seventh inning after stepping on first base awkwardly, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Fortunately, the team doesn't consider the injury to be a major concern, but the Fisher Cats understandably wanted to play it safe with the prized prospect, who was 1-for-4 with a run-scoring single prior to exiting the contest in the final frame. Consider Guerrero day-to-day until the Blue Jays update his status.