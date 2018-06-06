Guerrero exited Double-A New Hampshire's game Wednesday against Akron due to an apparent leg injury, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Matheson relays that Guerrero didn't look 100 percent while running to first base on an infield single and appeared to be in pain as he advanced to second base on the next play. The top prospect had just returned Tuesday from a one-game absence on account of a leg injury, so it appears he may have aggravated the issue. Even if the setback isn't deemed significant, it wouldn't be surprising if Guerrero was held out for more than one day this time around.

