Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Exits with rib injury
Guerrero left Wednesday's game against the Orioles with a left rib injury, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
Guerrero went 2-for-6 with one run and one strikeout before being replaced by a pinch runner (Jonathan Davis). The injury occurred during a collision at second base with Jonathan Villar. He is being evaluated by Toronto's medical staff.
