Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Faring well in Eastern League
Guerrero went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, a walk and a career-high six RBI for Double-A New Hampshire in their 11-1 win over Trenton on Monday.
The Jays' top prospect has homered on back-to-back nights and is sitting on a .333/.417/.833 batting line through his first five games in the Eastern League, production that's rendered even more impressive by the fact he's been hitting in cold weather in the Northeast. Guerrero should eventually face some resistance at the Double-A level while he matches up against more advanced arms, but the 19-year-old's exceptional plate discipline may make him less vulnerable to the prolonged slumps most high-level power-hitting prospects often encounter.
