Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Gets day off
Guerrero is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rays.
Guerrero sits for the fourth time since his late-April debut. The 20-year-old's .225/.301/.402 line through his first 27 games is well below the lofty expectations set for him, though a .237 BABIP can likely be blamed for some of his struggles, as he sports a much stronger .281 expected batting average according to Statcast. Brandon Drury gets the start at third base.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Three hits in rout•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Clubs fifth homer•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Sitting for day game•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Slugs clutch home run•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Gets help for third homer•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Crushes first two MLB homers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.