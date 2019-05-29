Guerrero is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rays.

Guerrero sits for the fourth time since his late-April debut. The 20-year-old's .225/.301/.402 line through his first 27 games is well below the lofty expectations set for him, though a .237 BABIP can likely be blamed for some of his struggles, as he sports a much stronger .281 expected batting average according to Statcast. Brandon Drury gets the start at third base.