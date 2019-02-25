Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Gets first hit of spring
Guerrero started at third base Sunday and went 1-for-3 with an RBI single in the Blue Jays' 9-8 exhibition loss to the Orioles.
Lauded for his excellent quality of contact, Guerrero's first hit of the spring came on a soft infield single that traveled just far enough out of range of the pitcher to plate a hard-charging Lourdes Gurriel from third base. Per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca, manager Charlie Montoyo said he plans to use most of the Blue Jays' position players every other day during the spring, so Guerrero's next opportunity to play should come Tuesday versus the Red Sox. Regardless of how he performs this spring, baseball's top prospect is expected to open the season at Triple-A Buffalo before likely earning the call to the big leagues at some point in April.
