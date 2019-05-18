Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Gets help for third homer
Guerrero went 1-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 10-2 win over the White Sox.
His fourth-inning blast to center field off Ivan Nova seemed like it was going to come up a little short, but Leury Garcia knocked it over the fence trying to catch it. Guerrero's numbers remain disappointing given the hype surrounding the 20-year-old, but his .210/.310/.387 slash line through 17 games comes with three homers, eight RBI and a strong 9:13 BB:K that belies his age. It seems only a matter of time before the rookie goes on a hot streak, and Friday's good fortune might have been just what he needed to jump-start one.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Crushes first two MLB homers•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Settles into two hole•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Slow start to MLB career•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Sits for first time•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Records first career hit•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...