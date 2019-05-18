Guerrero went 1-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 10-2 win over the White Sox.

His fourth-inning blast to center field off Ivan Nova seemed like it was going to come up a little short, but Leury Garcia knocked it over the fence trying to catch it. Guerrero's numbers remain disappointing given the hype surrounding the 20-year-old, but his .210/.310/.387 slash line through 17 games comes with three homers, eight RBI and a strong 9:13 BB:K that belies his age. It seems only a matter of time before the rookie goes on a hot streak, and Friday's good fortune might have been just what he needed to jump-start one.