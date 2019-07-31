Guerrero is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Guerrero will bow out of the starting nine for just the second time since the All-Star break while Brandon Drury checks in as the Blue Jays' third baseman. After slugging a grand slam and plating an additional run in Tuesday's 9-2 win, Guerrero has now gone 8-for-20 with four extra-base hits and 12 RBI over his past four games.