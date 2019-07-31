Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Getting day off
Guerrero is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.
Guerrero will bow out of the starting nine for just the second time since the All-Star break while Brandon Drury checks in as the Blue Jays' third baseman. After slugging a grand slam and plating an additional run in Tuesday's 9-2 win, Guerrero has now gone 8-for-20 with four extra-base hits and 12 RBI over his past four games.
