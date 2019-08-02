Guerrero went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and four RBI in Thursday's win over Baltimore.

Guerrero got the scoring started with a two-run homer to center field in the third inning before lashing a run-scoring double in the sixth and a 450-foot solo shot in the eighth. The three-hit effort was the ninth in his young career and extended his streak of reaching base to 13 consecutive games. Over that span, the 20-year-old has hit .400 (20-for-50) with five homers and 21 runs batted in.