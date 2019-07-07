Guerrero (illness) will start at third base and bat fifth Sunday against the Orioles.

Guerrero was forced to exit Saturday's 8-1 early due to a stomach illness, but he apparently made enough progress overnight for the Blue Jays to give him the green light to play in their final game before the All-Star break. The rookie, who has gone just 5-for-29 at the dish over his last 10 games, will look to end the first half of a high note before taking part in the Home Run Derby on Monday in Cleveland.