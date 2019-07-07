Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Good to go Sunday
Guerrero (illness) will start at third base and bat fifth Sunday against the Orioles.
Guerrero was forced to exit Saturday's 8-1 early due to a stomach illness, but he apparently made enough progress overnight for the Blue Jays to give him the green light to play in their final game before the All-Star break. The rookie, who has gone just 5-for-29 at the dish over his last 10 games, will look to end the first half of a high note before taking part in the Home Run Derby on Monday in Cleveland.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Leaves with stomach illness•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Heads to bench•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Scores three times•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Getting maintenance day•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Bangs out three hits•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Back in as DH on Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...