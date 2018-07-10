Guerrero (strained patella tendon) will join Triple-A Buffalo once he is activated from the minor-league disabled list, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

This isn't surprising, as Guerrero was reportedly days away from a promotion to Triple-A when he suffered the injury in early June. He is almost completely recovered from his injury, upping his workload in Florida over the past couple weeks, so he could join the Bisons very shortly. Naturally, this move to the highest level of the minors will lead to questions about when Guerrero could get a call-up to Toronto. Offensively, he is probably ready for the majors, but there are obviously a lot of factors at play that go well beyond his readiness on the field. The Blue Jays are barely hanging around the Wild Card race, and if they were willing to keep him at Double-A for 53 games while he was over 100 percent better (203 wRC+) than the average hitter in the Eastern League, it may be wishful thinking to expect them to quickly promote him from Triple-A to the big leagues, even if he gets off to an excellent start.