Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Headed to Triple-A once healthy
Guerrero (strained patella tendon) will join Triple-A Buffalo once he is activated from the minor-league disabled list, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
This isn't surprising, as Guerrero was reportedly days away from a promotion to Triple-A when he suffered the injury in early June. He is almost completely recovered from his injury, upping his workload in Florida over the past couple weeks, so he could join the Bisons very shortly. Naturally, this move to the highest level of the minors will lead to questions about when Guerrero could get a call-up to Toronto. Offensively, he is probably ready for the majors, but there are obviously a lot of factors at play that go well beyond his readiness on the field. The Blue Jays are barely hanging around the Wild Card race, and if they were willing to keep him at Double-A for 53 games while he was over 100 percent better (203 wRC+) than the average hitter in the Eastern League, it may be wishful thinking to expect them to quickly promote him from Triple-A to the big leagues, even if he gets off to an excellent start.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Ahead of schedule•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Out four weeks with strained kneecap•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Hits DL with leg injury•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Still being evaluated•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Exits Wednesday with leg injury•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Cleared to play•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....