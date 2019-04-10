Guerrero (oblique) will report to Triple-A Buffalo, according to Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com.

Guerrero is ready to join Buffalo after completing a four-game rehab stint with High-A Dunedin, going 4-for-15 with a double in those appearances. The tentative plan is for the 20-year-old to get his timing down with the Bisons before earning a promotion to the majors.

