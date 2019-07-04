Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Heads to bench
Guerrero is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox.
Brandon Drury is being rewarded for his three-hit effort Wednesday with a start at the hot corner. Manager Charlie Montoyo has been getting Guerrero occasional days off as the 20-year-old gets acclimated at the big-league level and that will likely continue into the second half.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Scores three times•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Getting maintenance day•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Bangs out three hits•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Back in as DH on Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Not starting Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Diagnosed with hand contusion•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...