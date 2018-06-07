Guerrero (leg) was placed on the 7-day minor-league disabled list Thursday, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

Guerrero suffered what appeared to be some sort of hamstring injury during Wednesday's game, though the team has refrained from stating anything specific outside of calling it a leg injury. Toronto director of player development Gil Kim stated that the organization is just being cautious with this move, and that Guerrero isn't expected to be dealing with "anything serious." Expect an update on the 19-year-old's condition in the coming days after getting some rest.