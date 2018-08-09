Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Hits first Triple-A homer
Guerrero went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBI for Triple-A Buffalo in its 6-1 win over Gwinnett on Wednesday.
The home run was Guerrero's first with Buffalo, but his .682 slugging percentage at Triple-A is actually 11 points better than his mark at Double-A New Hampshire. As anticipated, the move to the International League hasn't presented much of a challenge for Guerrero, who has continued to torch opposing pitchers since returning from the patellar tendon injury that sidelined him for most of June. He sports an impressive 8:2 K:BB through 31 plate appearances at Triple-A and is doing his best to make a case for a promotion to the big leagues before the 2018 campaign comes to a close.
