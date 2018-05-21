Guerrero went 4-for-4 with two doubles and a walkoff three-run home run for Double-A New Hampshire in its 6-5 win over Binghamton in Game 1 of a doubleheader. He added an RBI single and stolen base in the nightcap.

Just when it seemed Guerrero couldn't possibly enhance his sterling resume any further, he added to his legend with another monster showing in the first game of the twin bill, highlighted by the clutch long ball in the final inning. Guerrero continues to pace the Eastern League in batting average (.421), OPS (1.169) and total bases (106), all while being exceptionally young for the circuit at 19 years and two months. In a bit of an upset, Guerrero wasn't the first 19-year-old to receive a promotion to the big leagues this season, as the Nationals brought up top prospect Juan Soto from Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday after injuries thinned Washington's outfield ranks. It may not be long before Guerrero joins Soto in the majors, as the third baseman has proven the Double-A level isn't a challenge for him.