Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Hits walkoff blast in 4-for-4 effort
Guerrero went 4-for-4 with two doubles and a walkoff three-run home run for Double-A New Hampshire in its 6-5 win over Binghamton in Game 1 of a doubleheader. He added an RBI single and stolen base in the nightcap.
Just when it seemed Guerrero couldn't possibly enhance his sterling resume any further, he added to his legend with another monster showing in the first game of the twin bill, highlighted by the clutch long ball in the final inning. Guerrero continues to pace the Eastern League in batting average (.421), OPS (1.169) and total bases (106), all while being exceptionally young for the circuit at 19 years and two months. In a bit of an upset, Guerrero wasn't the first 19-year-old to receive a promotion to the big leagues this season, as the Nationals brought up top prospect Juan Soto from Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday after injuries thinned Washington's outfield ranks. It may not be long before Guerrero joins Soto in the majors, as the third baseman has proven the Double-A level isn't a challenge for him.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Third straight multi-hit effort Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Homers twice for Double-A club•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Maintaining dominant form at Double-A•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Three-hit night for New Hampshire•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Named Player of the Week•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Faring well in Eastern League•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...