Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Hitting fifth in debut
Guerrero is starting at third base and hitting fifth in his big-league debut Friday at home against the A's.
He slots right into the heart of Toronto's lineup, as expected, with Randal Grichuk and Rowdy Tellez hitting third and fourth, respectively, while Billy McKinney and Teoscar Hernandez hit sixth and seventh. The A's are starting Mike Fiers and his 8.28 ERA, so there could be a lot of fireworks in Toronto during Guerrero's highly anticipated debut.
