Guerrera (oblique) has been taking at-bats in extended spring training games and looks good, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Guerrero is working his way back from an oblique strain, but it doesn't appear as though he'll miss much time. He's expected to spend a couple weeks in the minors as the Blue Jays wait to promote him until they secure an extra year of team control.

