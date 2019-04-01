Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Hitting in extended spring games
Guerrera (oblique) has been taking at-bats in extended spring training games and looks good, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Guerrero is working his way back from an oblique strain, but it doesn't appear as though he'll miss much time. He's expected to spend a couple weeks in the minors as the Blue Jays wait to promote him until they secure an extra year of team control.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Promotion won't be delayed•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Will be reevaluated next week•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Ahead of schedule in recovery•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Reassigned to minors•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Out with oblique strain•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Sluggish spring continues•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of the opening weekend action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...