Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Homers twice for Double-A club
Guerrero went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and five RBI for Double-A New Hampshire in its 10-2 win over Portland on Monday.
Hours after showcasing his light-tower power while hitting an opposite-field home run off a tee in a segment for MLB Network, Guerrero kept slugging for the Double-A club, connecting on his fourth and fifth long balls of the season. It was the second multi-homer game of Guerrero's professional career, while the five RBI boosted his season total to an Eastern League-leading 35. Also pacing the circuit with a .398 average, Guerrero seems to have little left to prove in the minors, but service-time considerations could nonetheless delay the 19-year-old's promotion until the second half of the season, or even the 2019 campaign if the Blue Jays are well removed from playoff contention in the last couple months of the summer.
