Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: In Thursday's lineup
Guerrero (ribs) is starting at third base and hitting cleanup Thursday against the Orioles.
He left Wednesday's game with a left rib issue after colliding with Jonathan Villar at second base, but the injury was apparently minor. Guerrero is hitting .212 with zero home runs in 13 games this month.
