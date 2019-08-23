Guerrero went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Dodgers.

Guerrero crushed a curveball over the center field wall in the sixth inning to stake Toronto to a 2-0 lead. The 20-year-old has enjoyed a tremendous August, batting .381 (24-for-63) with four homers and 12 RBI in 18 games. In his rookie season, Guerrero is now slashing .282/.356/.477 with 15 long balls and 55 runs batted in over 396 plate appearances.

