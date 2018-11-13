Guerrero's time at the Arizona Fall League will end early as the prospect left to attend a family matter Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Guerrero couldn't manage to hit a home run in 19 games in Arizona, but otherwise did nothing to quell the hype that deservedly surrounds him. Against some of the top prospects in baseball, the 19-year-old hit an impressive .351/.409/.442 with seven doubles.