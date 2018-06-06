Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Leaves tilt with injury
Guerrero exited Wednesday's game at Double-A New Hampshire due to injury, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Matheson reports that Guerrero didn't look 100% while running to first base on an infield single, and he also appeared injured while advancing to second base on the next play. He just returned Tuesday from a leg injury, so the same issue is likely bothering him. The Blue Jays figure to play it safe and keep him out of the lineup until Guerrero feels healthy enough to return to action.
